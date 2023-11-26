QUYSC Excels At ICERI 2023, Showcasing Innovative Education Methodologies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University Young Scientists Center (QUYSC) made a significant mark at the sixteenth Annual International Conference on Education, Research, and Innovation (ICERI 2023) held in Seville, Spain, on November 13-15, 2023.

The center's dynamic participation featured two compelling presentations highlighting its innovative methodologies applied within research programmes and activities.

This year, the conference drew over 780 participants from 60 countries, fostering an exceptional platform for global experts to exchange knowledge and insights, making ICERI 2023 a pivotal event for educational innovation and advancement.

ICERI is a prominent global educational event that allows researchers, technologists, and professionals from the educational sector to share their research and expertise and learn about the latest innovations and technologies to enhance learning skills. The International Academy of Technology, Education, and Development (IATED) and Power Minds Youth Organization (PMYO) sponsored this conference.

The center's participation included a presentation on research entitled“Effectiveness of Problem-Solving-Based Learning towards the Development of 5C Skills.” The analysis included a study of the problem-solving programme's effectiveness in developing creativity, collaboration, scientific communication, critical thinking, and curiosity among students, which is done through various scientific and research activities that cover important environmental topics such as water pollution, global warming, and waste management.

The problem-solving programme aims to enhance students' innovation and raise awareness of the importance of preserving the environment to achieve environmental sustainability.

At the same time, the second presentation was about research entitled“A STEM Learning Model Using Design Thinking Approach for Sixth and Seventh-grade Students: To Improve Problem-Solving and Creative Skills” to enhance students' problem-solving and creative skills. The Design Thinking programme aims to enable students to identify and create innovative solutions to problems through strategies that enhance students' critical and creative thinking skills.

Prof. Noora Jabor Al Thani, Director of the QUYSC, said in her speech,“The center has a prominent impact and a strong presence in the most important education and innovation conferences internationally.

“These conferences provide opportunities for the center to share its expertise in developing educational curricula to enhance science education and research. In addition to providing a platform to display and discuss the latest research results and best practices reached by the center's researchers, which are compatible with the current era and the desires and inclinations of students.”

Prof. Noora added,“The importance of the center's innovative learning strategies lies in their high and positive impact in enhancing students' learning efficiency and creating an educational environment based on stimulating flexible thinking, research, and exploration to create innovation and creativity.”

Dr. Noora Jabor Al Thani thanked the center's partners: the Unesco office in Doha and the National Commission for Education, Culture, and Science.