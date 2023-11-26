Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa Appoints New General Manager

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa proudly announces the appointment of Gerald Chevasson (pictured) as the new General Manager, overseeing operations for both the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa and InterContinental Doha Residences. In this role, Gerald is poised to uphold the renowned service excellence associated with the InterContinental brand, ensuring a commitment to IHG's promise of True Hospitality For Good. Additionally, he will focus on elevating operational performance and fostering a passion for innovative dining experiences and exceptional luxury guest services.

Gerald joins InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa from W Muscat, a luxurious contemporary beach-side hotel, where he served as General Manager from pre-opening until his recent appointment. During his tenure at the Muscat property, Gerald successfully managed 279 rooms, 8 restaurants, over 500 sqm of meeting space, and the opulent Away Spa.

A seasoned hotelier with over 30 years of international experience, Gerald is recognised for his positive attitude, creative flair, and unconventional leadership style. His extensive background includes notable roles in award-winning luxury hotels within the GCC, London, and Mauritius, including the creative W brand. With a strong foundation in food and beverage operations, Gerald brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role, especially with InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa's various award-winning dining destinations.

Returning to Qatar after 8 years, Gerald previously served as Hotel Manager at W Doha. He expresses his enthusiasm for the country's sophisticated and impressive growth, particularly in the hospitality and tourism industries.

“I am delighted to be joining the team at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa. Qatar has undergone remarkable changes since my last stint in Doha, and it is truly amazing to witness its growth, especially in the hospitality and tourism industries. The vibrant city is always on the move with new and innovative projects, and this is an exciting time to be here,” said Gerald Chevasson, General Manager.

“InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa continues to inspire the market, being an iconic property in Doha, and it will be my pleasure to continue to curate meaningful and exceptional guest experiences,” he added.