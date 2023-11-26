China's foreign exchange market sees robust transactions, totaling USD2.26T

(MENAFN) Official data reported by Xinhua reveals that China's foreign exchange market witnessed substantial transactions amounting to a total of 16.24 trillion yuan (approximately 2.26 trillion US dollars) in October. The comprehensive report, provided by the National Foreign Exchange Commission, details the breakdown of this considerable transaction volume between the customer market and the interbank market.



In the customer market alone, transactions soared to 2.71 trillion yuan during the past month, indicative of active participation and engagement among various market participants. Simultaneously, the interbank market, a significant hub for institutional trading and financial institutions, reported an impressive transaction volume of 13.53 trillion yuan.



These figures underscore the vibrancy and liquidity of China's foreign exchange market, portraying it as a dynamic arena for currency trading and financial activities. The data provides insights into the substantial economic activity and the interconnected nature of financial markets, affirming China's pivotal role in the global economic landscape.

