Global oil prices increase after temporary fall

(MENAFN) At the conclusion of the trading week, global oil prices witnessed a decline, influenced by a reduction in the premium associated with geopolitical risks following positive developments related to the release of hostages in Gaza. However, despite this daily setback, oil prices managed to secure weekly gains for the first time in over a month. The focus now shifts to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting scheduled for next week, where decisions on production cuts for 2024 will take center stage.



The settlement price for Brent crude futures contracts saw a decrease of 84 cents, equivalent to 1 percent, settling at USD80.58. Simultaneously, US West Texas Intermediate crude experienced a decline of USD1.56, representing a 2 percent drop from Wednesday's closing price, settling at USD75.54. Notably, there was no settlement for West Texas Intermediate crude on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday observed in the United States.



Despite the day-to-day fluctuations, both oil contracts marked their first weekly gains in five weeks. The timing aligns with the approaching OPEC+ meeting, where discussions will revolve around potential production cuts. Recent declines in oil prices have been a cause for concern, driven by apprehensions regarding the balance between demand and supply growth, particularly from non-OPEC producers.

MENAFN26112023000045015682ID1107486125