WISE To Bring Together Over 2,000 Stakeholders This Week

Doha, Qatar: World Innovation Summit for Education, (WISE 11) is set to bring together over 2000 stakeholders and 100 local, regional, and international experts, offering diverse perspectives on the value of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and its associated risks this week in Doha.

WISE 11 will be held from November 28-29 at Qatar National Convention Centre under the theme 'Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI.' The summit's extensive program includes more than 20 core sessions, engaging experiential activities, and the unveiling of 7 research papers addressing various challenges in education.



Shahin Ammane, Director at WISE, a global education initiative by Qatar Foundation - in an interview with The Peninsula said that this year's summit aims to foster a deeper understanding of AI's potential and challenges, empower stakeholders to navigate an AI-driven future, and catalyze partnerships for further research and evidence-based AI integration in global education. Key takeaways will inform policy recommendations, with research outputs expected to guide policy development in education beyond the summit.

“With regards to fostering long-term outcomes, we aim to collate the key takeaways of WISE 11 and establish a working group that will oversee the policy recommendations developed at the Summit in the next year,” said Ammane.

“The discussions at the summit will feed into our open policy roundtables that will then inform policy research work that – we hope – will be published by February 2024. The research outputs and data acquired in this cycle will continue to guide policy development in education,” he added.

Ammane emphasised the increasing influence of AI in diverse sectors and the need for a deeper understanding of its applications in learning environments.

He also highlighted the six thematic tracks at the heart of the summit, each featuring a panel discussion, a masterclass, and a policy roundtable. These tracks cover topics such as the future of classrooms, digital sovereignty in education, ethical AI, rethinking higher education in an AI-driven world, scaling for equity and access, and system transformations in education.

“The summit this year calls for a collective examination of the role of AI in educational settings. Under this effort, one of our main objectives is to encourage key stakeholders to understand and leverage the transformative power of AI - in a way that they can derive the maximum benefit from the emerging technology to complement human capabilities,” said Ammane.

“We believe that the dialogue and knowledge transfer at WISE 11 will encourage participating innovators, educators, and decision-makers to forge connections and partnerships focused on AI-centered solutions to overcome pressing education challenges. The summit's rich and engaging programme will deliver several opportunities for delegates to network and benefit from shared insights that we hope will pave the way for future research work and technology development,” he added.

WISE 11 will also feature the WISE Prize for Education, recognising outstanding contributions to education. The laureate, to be announced during the Opening Plenary on day one, will receive the WISE Prize and $500,000.

The impressive lineup of speakers includes Nina Schick, a pioneer in generative AI, and Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. The Youth Studio, showcasing sessions curated by young voices, and an open policy roundtable on EdTech testbeds will add vibrancy to the summit.

Discussing the role of AI in addressing data challenges in education, Ammane noted that AI-centered tools can generate data, support decision-making, and strengthen education systems. This topic will be explored in-depth during the panel,“Breaking Boundaries: Is AI the Key to Ensuring Next-Gen Education Access?”

Reflecting on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education, Ammane highlighted positive trends, including increased receptiveness to technology, a greater focus on mental health, and a reevaluation of structured education pathways.