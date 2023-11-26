Dar Al Sharq To Hold Qatar Indicators Conference On December 4

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dar Al Sharq is preparing to launch its first annual conference on the economic indicators of Qatar 'Qatar Indicators Conference' on December 4.

The country secured advanced positions for nearly 10 years in indicator reports issued by major international institutions in areas such as economic competitiveness, combating corruption, economic freedom, ease of doing business, security, global peace, and many other fields.

The conference will be held on Monday, December 4 in Mondrian Hotel, Lusail with the participation of ministries, institutions, and governmental and private bodies.

In this regard, Deputy CEO of Dar Al Sharq and Editor-in-Chief of Al Sharq newspaper Jaber Salem Al Harami said,“We at Dar Al Sharq are honoured to launch a conference that would have a great impact, given the importance of knowing Qatar's positions in international economic indicators.”

He added,“Our wise leadership has worked over many years to improve the business environment and manage the economy in a rational manner, following the best international practices in governance, combating corruption, and eliminating bureaucracy.”

He said that these efforts help Qatar include in the list of the top 20 countries in the Global Competitiveness Book, which is issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development in Switzerland and Qatar ranked eleventh in the 2023 report.

The conference aims to provide a platform for ministries, government and private institutions to discuss Qatar's positions in various international indicators and how to maintain these positions and the steady progress in them.

In this regard, Al Harami said,“It is gaining importance, because experts and officials will be able to issue recommendations and comment on some of the strengths and weaknesses.”

During the conference, a number of experts from inside and outside Qatar, including representatives of three important ministries, namely Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Transport, will speak.

The speakers will shed light on the indicators that concern their ministries and the role that these ministries play in monitoring the indicators and the bodies that issue them and cooperating with them in preparing relevant data and information.

Experts from the Qatar Foundation will also participate in the conference, in addition to an international expert from Princeton University in the United States who has made significant contributions to the preparation of the Indianapolis University report on the charitable work environment in the world.

The conference will also host Dr. Buthaina Hassan Al Ansari, a strategic planning expert who published an important book about three years ago entitled (State Strength - Economic Indicators for the State of Qatar).

She will speak during the conference about the concepts of indicators and the profound effects.

The first session of the Qatar Economic Indicators Conference is sponsored by two prestigious institutions: Mwani Qatar and the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities.

For more information about the conference and to register, please visit the website: