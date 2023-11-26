'Dialogue Of Papers' Exhibition Opens In Indonesian Capital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Years of Culture initiative opened the“Dialogue of Papers”exhibition at the Emiria Soenassa Gallery, Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM) in Jakarta, a remarkable artistic endeavour that encapsulates the deep cultural connection shared between Qatar and Indonesia.

On view from November 25 to December 16, 2023, the exhibition is organised as part of the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture and delves into the intricate relationship between the two countries through the medium of papermaking.

This cultural dialogue is portrayed through collaborative artworks that brought together two exceptional artists: Qatari artist, Yousef Ahmad, and Indonesian artist, Widi Pangestu.

Attending the opening of the exhibition, Qatar's Ambassador to Indonesia, H E Fawziya Edrees Al Sulaiti, said,“For nearly 50 years, Qatar and Indonesia have shared positive diplomatic relations – but our cultural connections run deeper. We share similar values - family as a pillar of society and the strength that diversity brings to nations and people. In fact, Indonesia is the first country from the Asean region to be selected as a Year of Culture partner. The Dialogue of Papers is a beautiful embodiment of our powerful connection.”

Curated by Years of Culture Senior Museums Expert Dr. Aisha Al Misnad, the“Dialogue of Papers”exhibition showcases the results of a collaborative workshop held in Qatar, where Yousef Ahmad and Widi Pangestu combined the unique natural elements of both countries. This collaboration involved the fusion of palm tree pulp from Qatar with abaca and mulberry pulps from Indonesia, resulting in 36 artworks that will be on display at the Emiria Soenassa Gallery.

“The Dialogue of Papers concept is a legacy borne out of Year of Culture's partnership with Japan. We were thrilled to be able to host Widi Pangestu in Doha for workshops with Yusuf Ahmad. The resulting artworks offer a captivating exploration of concepts such as fullness and emptiness, differences and similarities, and the power of dialogue through shared creativity. It is a visual representation of the profound connection between Qatar and Indonesia, transcending geographic boundaries through art,” said Dr. Aisha Al Misnad.

At its core, this exhibition delves into the ways in which distinct environments, landscapes, and climates have influenced the lives and experiences of people in Qatar and Indonesia. Indonesia is an archipelago of lush, green islands, and boasts dense forests teeming with plants of diverse shapes and hues.

The contrast is stark when compared to Qatar, a peninsula characterised predominantly by a desert landscape, a region initially appearing devoid of flora. However, the desert has generously gifted the palm tree, which has thrived in the face of harsh conditions and limited water resources.