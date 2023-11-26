Fintech companies face card networks with open banking innovations

(MENAFN) Fintech companies have successfully navigated the payments sector, garnering admiration from investors, notably exemplified by well-funded entities like Block and Stripe. These companies are dedicated to continuing their mission of reducing costs for merchants and narrowing profit margins for payment service providers. However, despite their accomplishments, the formidable barrier surrounding card networks proves challenging for these tech giants to overcome.



In essence, a payment is a transfer between two bank accounts, facilitated by a complex network of financial connections. While fintech advancements have streamlined the process for merchants, the heart of this network, enabling communication between banks, remains under the dominance of two major players: Visa and MasterCard.



Open banking initiatives in the UK hold the potential to partially disrupt this duopoly, providing a glimpse of hope for fintech companies. Although progress in this realm may be gradual, it promises substantial rewards for the victor.



MasterCard, for instance, derived net revenues equivalent to 28 basis points from transaction volume in the third quarter of this year. Despite seemingly low margins, the reality is that Visa and MasterCard's marginal costs are remarkably close to zero. However, their reliance on physical payment cards poses a vulnerability, with direct payments from one bank to another emerging as a potential threat.



To accelerate the shift towards digital payments, various technologies such as QR codes, facial recognition, and fingerprinting are being leveraged to enhance the speed, security, and cost-effectiveness of mobile payments. In Europe, Trullier, a London-based group, is at the forefront of this mission. Processing a third of open banking payments in the UK, Ireland, France, and Spain, totaling an estimated USD35 billion, Trullier competes with Visa and MasterCard, which collectively handle annual transaction volumes of USD25 trillion.

