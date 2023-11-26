What A Time For Peace Week

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) عربي (ar) يا له من وقت لإحياء أسبوع السلام!



In Ukraine, in Sudan, and now, brutally, in the Middle East, there are conflicts where no one fighting seems at all interested in stopping, and that vague group known as the“international community” seems powerless to intervene.

Why are we so good at starting wars, and so bad at preventing or resolving them? Why can't the United Nations do what it was designed to do and mediate? Why, particularly when it comes to the Middle East, are individual countries floundering to devise an appropriate diplomatic position? That's what we are discussing on Inside Geneva this week.