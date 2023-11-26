SC To Rule In A Week On Fate Of Plea Against Deportations

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan's apex court will rule within a week on the maintainability of a petition against the deportation of undocumented Afghan migrants.

A Supreme Court bench will take up the petition filed by former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar through his counsel Umer Ijaz Gilani

Headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the bench is comprised of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

The petitioners also include Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Amina Masood Janjua, Mohsin Dawar, Mohammad Jibran Nasir, Syed Muaz Shah, Ghazala Parveen, Imaan Zainab Mazari and others.

The applicants have prayed for restraining the government from detaining, deporting or harassing anyone having proof of residence, Afghan Citizen Cards, asylum-seeker applications or pre-screening slips.

The petition also pleads for granting citizenships to the Afghans born in Pakistan, whose government should also be asked to permit UNHCR and its partners to expedite the processing and decide on all asylum applications.

