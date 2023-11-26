Half A Dozen Killed, 5 Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The acting government last week lodged a protest with Russia about a meeting of some Afghan politicians in Moscow. An Iranian official last week claimed security cooperation between Afghanistan and the region in the war on Daesh had yielded positive results.

Last week's major events

Moscow huddle blasts US, Doha pact

IEA lodges protest with Russia on Moscow meeting

Iranian official hails cooperation in war on Daesh

Afghanistan pledged 15.5 million euros

Casualties

Half a dozen people were killed and five others were injured in separate incidents of violence nationwide last week.

A bomb blast injured three people in eastern Nangarhar province, where a man shot dead his daughter in law and injured her alleged lover over telephonic contact.

A blast caused by an unexploded ordnance killed a youth and injured another person in southern Kandahar province.

A former worker of the Ministry of Interior was found dead in Charkh district of central Maidan Wardak province. The victim, Shafiqullah, was a resident of Chak district. His family said Shafiqullah previously worked in the Ministry of Interior.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a woman in Faryab and two Shia clerics in Herat.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources have provided incorrect figures.

In the previous week, according to sources, four people were killed and a fifth injured in various incidents across the country.

Before the regime change in August 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security forces would get killed and maimed every week.

Moscow meeting

Last week, a number of opposition politicians and representatives of some countries held a meeting in Moscow.

Participants of the day-long meeting criticized the US and the Doha agreement and said the meeting was aimed at creating a participatory process in Afghanistan.

Iranian diplomat in Moscow told the meeting:“The Islamic Emirate is fighting the ISIS terrorist group. Security cooperation between Afghanistan and the region has yielded good results in the fight against ISIS. Some leaders of this group have been killed and its activities subdued.”

Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said:“Some countries want to revive some old figures and create unrest. We also objected to Russia, they should not interfere in others affairs”.

Pakistan's claim and Afghanistan's response

Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has once again alleged that the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP members are in Afghanistan and are staging attacks on them from there.

He said:“The (Afghan) caretaker government knows very well from where TTP members stage attacks in Pakistan and now they should decide whether to hand over the TTP people to us or to carry out operations against them on their own.”

He added two years ago when peace talks with the TTP started, TTP members were actually in Kabul.

In response to Kakar's remarks, Zabihullah Mujahid told Pajhwok Afghan News:“We reject this claim, there is no one in Afghanistan who can pose a threat to Pakistan and we do not allow such a person to enter the territory of Afghanistan and Pakistanis should focus on their own security in their own land.”

Earlier, Mujahid had said as a brotherly and neighbouring country, Afghanistan favoured good relations with Pakistan, which must also understand IEA's positive intentions.

Continuation of humanitarian aid

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has received a contribution of five million euros from Germany to life-saving assistance efforts in Afghanistan.

Germany's latest contribution highlighted its continued commitment to alleviating the hardships in Afghanistan, said a statement from OCHA.

Since the inception of the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, the European nation has poured over 210 million euros in aid into the country.

