Iranian, Turkish FM Discuss Situation In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan the latest developments in the Palestinian territories.

During the phone call between the two sides, they discussed and exchanged views on the current developments in Palestine and issues of common interest.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the need for a complete halt to the Israeli entity's crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank. He expressed his satisfaction with the growing path of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

For his part, the Turkish Foreign Minister said that his country would contribute to efforts to help make a current ceasefire in Gaza continue, describing the bilateral relations between Iran and Turkiye as very rich.

MENAFN26112023000067011011ID1107486071