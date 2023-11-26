Harvard Business School Publishes Case Study About Floward

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The entrepreneurial journey of Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, will now be taught in the Senior Executive Leadership Program- Middle East to future business leaders and entrepreneurs at Harvard Business School by seasoned professor Krishna G. Palepu starting from spring semester 2023-2024.

Amid the booming entrepreneurial landscape in the MENA, highlighting Floward's innovative business model acts as an exemplary source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. Led by notable academic, Professor Krishna Palepu, the comprehensive case study delves into Floward's evolution since its inception, explores the company's operating model, and provides insights on its promising growth aspects in upcoming years.

This study serves as a testament to Floward's innovation and rapid success since its establishment which earned it this recognition by Harvard Business School through the publication of a dedicated case study.

Floward Chairman and CEO Abdulaziz B. Al Loughani commented:“We are honoured and proud to receive this acknowledgement by Harvard Business School, which serves as a testament to the remarkable growth we've achieved in a relatively short span of time. This case study serves as evidence of our competitiveness in the market and the success we've achieved so far. We hope that it also serves as a source of inspiration and value for all aspiring entrepreneurs.”

The study by Harvard Business School promises to be a valuable resource for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and anyone interested in the evolving business landscape of the MENA region. You can read the full case study here.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region's most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

