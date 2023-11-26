Top News Of The Week: India's World Cup Defeat, IPO Frenzy, Singhania Family Dispute And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Here are top news of the week between 19-25 November that made headlines:IPO pulse grips D-Street: ₹2.59 lakh crore gathered by 5 issues in week-long bidding frenzyInvestors on D-Street placed bids worth a total of ₹2.59 lakh crore in the five recently concluded mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs). The week-long bidding frenzy gripped investors as the five companies -Tata Technologies Ltd., Gandhar Oil Refineries Ltd., Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., Flair Writing Industries Ltd, and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd sustained the IPO pulse in India's primary markets. Read moreDGCA issues advisory to airlines to prevent GPS signal interferenceThe Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued an advisory to Indian airlines on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference in airspace. Read moreIndia resumes e-visa services to Canadian nationals: ReportIndia resumed e-visa services to Canadian nationals on Wednesday. In September, the Indian Mission in Canada temporarily halted visa services until further notice due to operational reasons, as noted by BLS International. Read moreSam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO with 'Satya Nadella's support', to build strong partnership with MicrosoftFormer OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is set to make a comeback, successfully thwarting a recent boardroom coup that had plunged the company into disarray over the past few days. Read moreIndiGo, Air India to source parts locallyWith flight operations being impacted due to a scarcity of spare parts amid global supply chain challenges, Indian airlines are turning to local suppliers for non-critical aircraft components, industry insiders said. Read moreDelhi government to hike minimum wages for MCD employeesThe Delhi government has increased the minimum monthly wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), PTI reported citing officials aware of the development. Read moreSahara case: Govt seeks moving unclaimed funds worth over ₹25,000 crore to Consolidated Fund of IndiaIt has been reported that the government is investigating the legality of moving the unclaimed money from the Sahara-Sebi Refund Account to the Consolidated Fund of India. It is anticipated to include a clause for investors who later make their claims. Read moreWorld Cup 2023: Australia defeats India to lift the trophyAustralia defeated India by 6 wickets to lift the ICC World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi Stadiumhardtoward on Sunday. Read moreICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli awarded man of the tournament for 765 runs, 3 hundredsIndian star batter Virat Kohli has been awarded with the \"player of the tournament\" title in the ICC World Cup 2023 for his exemplary performance. Read moreRBI joins central bank gold rush, buys 9 tonnes in Jul-SepWith the latest quarterly buying, India's official gold reserves stood at 806.7 tonnes as of September end, placing it at No. 10 in the pecking order, according to miner's lobby World Gold Council (WGC). Read moreGST notice of ₹400 crore sent to Zomato, ₹350 crore to Swiggy: ReportZomato and Swiggy, the country's top two food delivery aggregators, have reportedly come under the scrutiny of tax authorities, with notices of a combined value of ₹750 crore sent to them, a report said. Read moreCOP28 to begin from Nov 30: Private sector investment, CO2 emissions among 8 other key themes on agendaThe United Nations Conference of Parties (COP) 28 meeting, to be held in Dubai between November 30- December 12, will be crucial this year as geopolitical risks after the Israel-Hamas war have raised new alarms for the global energy system to readdress climate change and energy deficit. Read moreUttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: 'Hope for the safe return of trapped workers by Christmas', says expert Arnold DixInternational tunneling expert Arnold Dix expressed optimism about the safe return of the 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel, expressing hope that they would be home in time for Christmas. Read moreBarclays plans 2,000 job cuts as part of $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan: ReportBarclays is working on its cost-saving plans of 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) which could also involve around 2,000 job cuts, mainly in the British bank's back office. Read moreBanking Union to go on strike from December 4 against job outsourcing: AIBEA General SecretaryThe All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) General Secretary, C H Venkatachalam, on November 22, 2023, called for a strike by the banking union on account of appropriate hiring and rejecting the outsourcing of permanent jobs. Read moreVijaypat Singhania regret handing over business to son Gautam Singhania, speaks on Nawaz Modi: ReportVijaypat Singhania handed over the authority of his company to his son, Gautam Singhania in 2015. Soon after, Gautam Singhania allegedly drove Vijayapat Singhania out of his JK House building in South Mumbai in 2017, according to various reports. Read moreFPI holding in Indian stocks hit a decadal low of 16.6% in November despite strong domestic fundamentalsThe holdings of foreign portfolio investors' (FPI) in Indian stocks have reached their lowest levels in a decade amid extensive selling of domestic equities by overseas investors since September 2023. Read moreChina pneumonia outbreak: From symptoms to precautions, all you need to knowAfter recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, China is again witnessing an unusual surge in child pneumonia cases. There has been a significant increase in the number of hospitalisation in the country. Read moreMaruti Suzuki's board approves increase in Suzuki Motors stake by 2%Maruti Suzuki, on Friday, announced that the board of directors has approved the allocation of 12,322,514 shares to Suzuki Motor Company Ltd through a preferential allotment at the rate of ₹10,420.85 per share. Read moreBerkshire Hathaway exits Paytm with ₹507 cr lossWarren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway or BH International has exited listed fintech company One 97 Communications (Paytm's parent) in an open market transaction, bulk deals' data published by bourses shows. The firm has booked a loss of ₹507 crore on its total investment in Paytm made five years ago. Read moreRajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Voting concluded, result on 3 DecemberVoting concluded in Rajasthan for 199 assembly seats on Saturday incumbent Congress aims for a consecutive term in power, while the BJP strives to unseat the Ashok Gehlot-led government, emphasizing collective leadership and relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read moreIsrael-Hamas war Day 51: Israeli authorities release 33 children, 6 Palestinian women under hostage dealUnder the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli prison authorities released 39 Palestinian detainees, including 33 children and six women on Sunday. 