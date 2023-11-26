26/11 Anniversary: Israel Envoy Says Countries Must 'Work Together To Finish Terrorism', Says Let Exactly Like Hamas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, labelled the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as \"horrendous\" and emphasized the global nature of terrorism, urging collective action against it. Speaking to ANI, Gilon stressed the disruption caused by such events, likening the attackers' aim to that of Hamas, stating, \"Their aim is not only to kill but also to create panic.\"Gilon also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on terrorism, affirming Israel's unwavering support for India in combating this menace. He underscored the imperative for countries to unite unequivocally in the fight against terrorism, asserting, \"When you come to fight terrorism, there are no ifs or buts.\"Also Read | Remembering 26/11: 15 years on since the terror attack – all you need to know\"We are telling the Indians, like India is always standing with Israel, more recently but always. Whenever we need it, India is on our side. Indians have to know, we are on your side. When you come to fight terrorism, there are no ifs or buts. We are working together, we will finish terrorism,\" Gilon said Amidst Tragic MemoryDuring the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks, Gilon reinforced the shared commitment between Israel and India in combating terrorism, emphasising their joint efforts in fighting this global threat week, just ahead of the anniversary, Israel reaffirmed its classification of LeT as a terrorist organisation. Speaking to PTI, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat said the designation, originally enacted in 2013, has been recently reasserted in official records Read: Caller warns Mumbai Police of 26/11-like terror attack again if...Six Jews were among those killed during the attack when terrorists held residents captive at the Jewish outreach centre of Chabad House (Nariman House). This also comes amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas on the coordinated assaults carried out by terrorists in 2008, Gilon highlighted the strategic selection of targets for maximum impact. The attackers targeted locations frequented by Europeans, Indians, and Jews, leaving a lasting imprint on the collective memory 26/11On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists infiltrated south Mumbai via the sea and launched attacks at several locations in the city. The indiscriminate attack perpetrated by the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed the lives of 166 individuals and injured more than 300 people swift response to the attacks led to the neutralization of the nine LeT terrorists. Mohammad Ajmal Amir Qasab, the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist, was arrested and later sentenced to death in 2010. His execution, in 2012, marked a closure in the pursuit of justice for the victims.

