Centre Asks States To Review Hospital Preparedness Amid China Pneumonia Scare, Says 'No Need For Alarm'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Union health ministry has asked the state governments to review hospital preparedness amidst a mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China, even as it underlined that there is“no need for alarm”.“All States/UTs to implement 'Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy in the context of COVID-19'. Trends of ILI/SARI to be closely monitored by District and State surveillance. Increase in respiratory illness predominantly due to usual causes like Influenza, Mycoplasma pneumonia, SARS-CoV-2. Health Ministry closely monitoring the situation; no need for alarm,” a release noted.(This is a developing story)

