Alibaba places renewed emphasis on integrating AI

(MENAFN) Months after unveiling an ambitious restructuring plan, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has opted for a strategic pivot, placing a renewed emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) as a central driver for its growth trajectory. This decision comes in the face of looming restrictions from Washington that threaten Alibaba's access to crucial processors necessary for AI development.



Eddie Yongming Wu, the newly appointed CEO, has steered away from a significant shift in Alibaba's strategy that his predecessor, Daniel Zhang, had announced in March. Zhang had emphasized that the group, primarily known for its leadership in e-commerce, would not dismantle its empire by segregating its cloud business. In the first discussion of financial results during Wu's tenure, he indicated a strong commitment to investing in information technology and meeting the escalating demand for cloud computing in the era of AI.



Wu stated, "The deep convergence between artificial intelligence and cloud computing will be an important catalyst for our future development." However, investors expressed concerns about the sudden and complete reversal in direction, leading to a sell-off of Alibaba shares in New York. The group's market value plummeted by approximately USD20 billion in a single day, marking a significant deviation from the norm and equating to a 9 percent drop in share price.



Duncan Clark, founder of the Beijing-based consulting firm BDA, remarked, "Alibaba has been a symbol of Chinese repression of internet companies, and if it hopes to be a symbol of Chinese transformation, we don’t see that happening."



Wu's decision to abandon the process of separating the cloud group coincided with the postponement of plans to list the "Fresh Hippo" department store chain. This move contradicts key aspects of the restructuring plan announced in March, which aimed to divide the group into six separate units as part of a broader effort to combat the decline in stock prices.

MENAFN26112023000045015682ID1107486059