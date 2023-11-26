European Central Bank's Governing Council: raising, lowering interest rates remains balanced in Q1 2024

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Robert Holzman, a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, underscored that the likelihood of either raising or lowering interest rates in the euro area remains balanced throughout the second quarter of 2024. Holzman elaborated that, in his perspective, the chances of a rate hike are on par with the chances of a rate reduction, pointing to the nuanced impact of heightened inflation on the economy.



Holzman went on to emphasize that despite inflation maintaining a moderate trajectory in recent months, its overall level remains elevated. Additionally, he identified other risk factors, including the geopolitical situation in the Middle East and the potential influence of the El Nino phenomenon on food prices. Holzman reiterated that all members of the Council are aligned in supporting the decision to maintain a freeze on interest rate increases.



The European Central Bank had previously issued a warning, expressing concerns that the sluggish growth in euro zone economies could intensify risks to financial stability, particularly in the context of escalating interest rates.

MENAFN26112023000045015682ID1107486022