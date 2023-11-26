Several currencies increase in value during trading on Friday

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy turn of events, the cryptocurrency markets experienced an upswing on Friday, with several currencies witnessing an increase in their value during trading. One particularly impactful piece of news contributing to this positive momentum came from Johanna Kottar, a member of the German Parliament, who introduced a groundbreaking proposal that could signal a significant shift in economic ideology within Germany. Kottar advocates for the recognition of Bitcoin as legal tender in the country, emphasizing the crucial aspects of privacy and adaptability in financial innovation.



Bitcoin derivatives have recently witnessed increased activity, notably following the currency's record high in late 2021. Changing indicators, such as the cost of trading perpetual futures and the number of open contracts, suggest a resurgence of speculative interest in Bitcoin. Anticipation is building around the potential regulatory approval of the first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States, with expectations that this could serve as a catalyst for increased investor participation, potentially driving substantial trades.



A spokesperson for Deribit, a leading cryptocurrency options exchange, highlighted that the value of open contracts for Bitcoin options reached an almost record high of USD14.9 billion last week, underscoring the growing interest and engagement in the cryptocurrency market.



As of today, Friday, the price of Bitcoin experienced a modest increase of 0.03 percent, reaching USD37,354, and its market value rose to USD730 billion. Bitcoin trading volume saw a slight decline to USD13.69 billion over the past 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin added approximately 2.28 percent to its overall value. In the broader context of digital currency prices, Ethereum observed a rise of 0.29 percent, reaching USD2,067, while Binance Coin saw a slight decrease of 0.13 percent, reaching USD235. Cardano, on the other hand, registered a notable increase of 3.09 percent, reaching USD0.3937.

