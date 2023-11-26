Black Friday kicks off in US amid economic optimism, consumer uncertainty

(MENAFN) The quest for enticing Black Friday deals, a tradition particularly associated with the United States, commenced on Friday, marking the beginning of the search for significant discounts on various products. Despite a more favorable economic environment than anticipated, a sense of uncertainty lingers among consumers.



In the weeks leading up to this traditional day of promotions, the fervor has already taken hold of American storefronts and online sales platforms. Inboxes are inundated with options as many companies started announcing discounts well before the expected day, with offers surfacing as early as October this year.



According to Randy Allen, a management professor at Cornell University, dealers are expressing concern and making efforts to attract consumers earlier than usual, aiming to secure the amounts budgeted by shoppers for their purchases. The trend of early purchasing has been evolving over the past several years, and this year, the announcements of offers in October have resonated positively with consumers, according to Phil Rist, the director of Prosper Insights and Analytics.



Adobe Analytics, specializing in e-commerce, reported that online sales reached USD76.8 billion in October, reflecting a 5.9 percent year-on-year increase and a 13.6 percent rise compared to September sales. Rist anticipates substantial discounts during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, with electronic sales expected to generate USD9.6 billion on Black Friday and USD12 billion on Cyber Monday, as projected by Adobe Analytics.

