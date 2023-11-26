Arsenal claims top spot in Premier League after 1-0 win against Brentford

(MENAFN) Arsenal claimed the top spot in the English Premier League by defeating Brentford 1-0, while Newcastle United secured a convincing 4-1 victory against Chelsea on Saturday.



A late goal by German attacker Kai Havertz in the 89th minute at Emirates Stadium secured a crucial victory for Arsenal, propelling them to the top of the standings. The top two contenders, Manchester City and Liverpool, settled for a 1-1 draw on Saturday.



In another clash in week 13, Newcastle displayed a strong second-half performance to defeat Chelsea.



Alexander Isak gave the hosts the lead in the 13th minute, and Chelsea equalized with Raheem Sterling in the 23rd minute, ending the first half 1-1 at St. James' Park.



A quick double by two Newcastle players, Jamaal Lascelles in the 60th minute and Joelinton in the 61st minute, in just two minutes, stunned Chelsea.



Anthony Gordon's goal in the 83rd minute sealed the victory for Newcastle.



Arsenal leads the Premier League with 30 points, followed by Manchester City with 29 points and Liverpool with 28 points. Newcastle United holds the sixth spot with 23 points, while Chelsea sits at the 10th spot with 16 points.

MENAFN26112023000045015839ID1107485880