Ukraine honors dead soldiers of Holodomor famine

Events commemorating the victims of the Holodomor famine took place on Saturday, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



The President and his wife attended organized activities marking the 90th anniversary of the tragedy in Kyiv, Ukraine. A statement from the Office of the President indicated that the couple participated in a prayer held at the Kyiv-Pechersk Cathedral in memory of the victims before walking to the National Museum of the Holodomor.



The march was attended by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, Swiss Confederation President Alain Berset, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, along with foreign parliament members and diplomatic mission representatives.



With profound sadness and respect, the Ukrainian leader expressed their commemoration of the millions of victims of the Holodomor. "We thank all the states that chose justice, officially recognized it, recognized the Holodomor as a crime committed against people, Ukraine," he stated. He emphasized the necessity for the world to bond and denounce the transgressions committed in history.



US Leader Joe Biden honored the fatalities as well.



“We mark the solemn anniversary of the Holodomor as the brave people of Ukraine continue to defend their freedom and Ukraine’s sovereignty against Russia’s brutal war of aggression,” the White House stated in a declaration.

