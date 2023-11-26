Hush Puppies brings its iconic mascot alive with a larger-than-life installation on its 65th Birthday

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, November 2023: To commemorate the timeless elegance and comfort of Hush Puppies on its 65th birthday, Bata India organized a unique month-long celebration across all touch points to spread the message of living life on a brighter side. The celebrations commenced with a restorative yoga session with puppies, special discount offers at HP stores and bata.com, and were culminated by the unveiling of a larger-than-life installation of the brand’s iconic mascot – the Hush Puppies Basset Hound.

HP 65th anniversary Celebration :

A gigantic Basset Hound-themed van circled the streets of Gurugram capturing eye-balls, leaving a trail of smiles and wonder. Its vibrant and playful design drew the attention of both young and old, sparking conversations and igniting curiosity. As captured in the film, the excited faces of the passersby were a reminder that a touch of creativity and whimsy can bring unexpected delight in the midst of daily life. To share this moment with cherished consumers, the van visited the homes of select consumers distributing smiles, cakes & special offers.

Speaking on the campaign Ullas Vijay, Head Category and Communications, Bata India said, “The initiatives for Hush Puppies’ 65th Birthday go beyond just brand activations. The brand’s mission is to inspire individuals to live life on the bright side and we, at Bata India, wanted to celebrate in a way that reflects the brand values of Hush Puppies: ‘Be True, Be Comfy, Be Bright, Be Bold.’ We commend Hush Puppies’ 65-year legacy of impeccable craftsmanship and innovative design. Here’s to more style, comfort, and positivity!"

Besides this, Bata India organized an invigorating yoga session in the company of furry friends. In an event conceptualized to instigate optimism and spread positive vibes, consumers engaged in an invigorating session of yoga surrounded by adorable puppies.



Hush Puppies offerings and its latest collection are available in Bata stores, exclusive Hush Puppies stores, and on Bata.com.





