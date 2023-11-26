DUBAI’S THREE DAY SUPER SALE OFFERS UNMISSABLE DEALS OF UP TO 90% OFF ACROSS THE CITY’S TOP BRANDS

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 November 2023: There’s no better time to shop amazing deals across the city, with the Three Day Super Sale (3DSS). Offering incredible prices of up to 90 per cent off big name brands citywide from Friday, 24 November to Sunday, 26 November, shoppers can get huge discounts, rewards galore and a chance to win big across more than 500 retail brands throughout Dubai.



Take advantage of the ultimate Three Day Super Sale across fashion, beauty, homeware, and electronics brands and much more in this unmissable retail opportunity organised and presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).



Shop from over 500 participating big name and homegrown brands in over 2,000 stores across Dubai, including much-loved favourites under fashion, homeware, electronics, lifestyle and more.



Discover the latest styles and trends for amazing prizes at a wide range of fashion and apparel stores such as & other stories, Abercrombie & Fitch, Aeropostale, Aizone, Alessandro Dell Acqua, All Saints, Annabelle, Armani, B1, BALMAIN, Banana Republic, Bauhaus, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bossini, CHOICE RIVA, Collection of style "COS", COTTON ON, Da Milano, Ferre, FOREVER 21, Gap, Giordano, Guess & Gc Boutique, H&M, Hollister, LOUIS FERAUD, LOVE MOSCHINO, Mashaykh, Max, Nayomi, Next, Pink By Victoria's Secret, Ralph Lauren, Raymond, River Island, Sacoor Brothers, Splash, Stradivarius, SuperDry, Ted Baker, THAT, Victoria's Secret, West Elm, Wrangler, and many others.



Looking for the perfect shoes or bags to go with the outfit? 3DSS offers incredible discounts on top footwear and accessories brands including Christian Louboutin, Claire's, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune London, Foot Locker, Kenzo, Kipling, Kurt Geiger, LC Waikiki, Lee Jeans, Level Shoe District, New Balance, PARFOIS, Philippe Model, Shoe Mart, Shoexpress, SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker, TOMS, UNITED NUDE, and Vincci.



1915 By Ahmed Seddiqi, Al Futtaim Watches & Jewellery, Damas, Prima Diamond, Seddiqi & Sons, The Watch House, Time House, Zen Diamond, and many more, all offer amazing deals on gold, jewellery and watches - perfect for gifting or adding to your own collection.



Style and furnish your home for less as many home decor and furnishing stores offer great prices, including 2Xl, Aati, Bed Quarter Furniture, Bloomingdales Home, Carpet Centre, ebarza, Home Box, Home Centre, Homes R Us, Ikea, Jashanmal, King Koil, Koala Living, Pottery Barn, The Mattress Store, The One, The Red Carpet, and United Furniture.



Look and smell your best with extensive collections of perfumes, cosmetics and skincare available at Areej, Beautique, Elemis, FACES, Kiehl's, L'Occitane, Makeup For Ever, Mikyajy, NYX, V Brand Gallery Outlet, Yves Rocher - the list continues. What’s more, Bin Sina, Boots, Holland & Barrett, all have great offers for those looking to shop across pharmacy and healthcare.



Parents can find great deals and adorable ensembles for their children at Baby Shop, Emporio Armani Kids, Mamas & Papas, Pablosky, and more, or pick up new toys and items for hobbies at Hamleys and Toys R Us.



With many other brands offering deals across electronics - such as Harman House, and opticals, such as Lenskart, Occhiali Vision, RAY BAN, Vision Express, Yateem Optics, and more, there are an endless amount of shopping experiences to look forward to this 3DSS. Additional brands across sports, speciality, department and hypermarket stores include Bloomingdale's, Cosmos Sports, Day to Day, Debenhams, Galeries Lafayette, Harvey Nichols, Lifestyle, Lulu Hypermarket, Marks & Spencer, Muji, Natuzzi, TYPO, Virgin Megastore, and XPRESSIONS.



If offers of up to 90 per cent off aren’t enough to have you making a beeline to your nearest mall, there’s more. This 3DSS, make the most of loyalty programmes to earn extra points and pick up rewards from some of the most iconic shopping destinations every time you shop.



Shoppers can win prizes worth a stunning AED 30,000 at Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza. To enter, spend AED 300 or more at either mall, and complete your entry by scanning your receipts on to your Blue Rewards app. One lucky shopper from each mall will win AED 30,000 in Blue Rewards points to spend in 30 minutes at either shopping destination. Don’t worry if you don’t spend everything, any remaining amount will remain in your Blue wallet.



Don’t miss out this weekend, with unbeatable offers for a strictly limited period in the Three Day Super Sale (3DSS). Shop more, for less with up to 90 per cent off at participating retailers across the city from Friday, 24 November until Sunday, 26 November.





