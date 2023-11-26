HBKU Press Organizes Creative Writing Competition: ‘Palestine, the Land of Olives and Unwavering Determination’

(MENAFN- Hamad Bin Khalifa University) Doha, November 25, 2023 – Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) is a proud organizer of a creative writing competition open to students at preparatory and secondary levels within Qatar and abroad. The theme of the competition, ‘Palestine, the Land of Olives and Unwavering Determination,’ is a tribute to the resilience and faith of the Palestinian people amid their ongoing struggles. Students are invited to express themselves through any literary medium, including prose, poetry, fiction, or nonfiction.



“HBKU Press is proud to initiate such an important and educational literary initiative,” said Bachar Chebaro, Executive Director of HBKU Press. “This is not the first time we have organized such an initiative, as we firmly believe in the power of literature, creativity, and community. We are opening this competition to students from around the world to express themselves during this time of great difficulty, and hope to foster international solidarity and support for Palestine through innovative expression.”



Literature is a powerful device for learning and expression. It is with this belief that HBKU Press has chosen Palestine as its theme for the competition in simultaneous acknowledgement and celebration of their endurance and inspiring determination to persevere. The publishing house strongly believes in the talent and potential of youths to become the thoughtful, compassionate writers, educators, and leaders of the future that will prevent the ongoing humanitarian crisis from repeating itself. Students who wish to take part in the competition are welcome to communicate their thoughts and feelings in either Arabic or English, and are encouraged to use this competition as an opportunity to enrich their vocabulary and literary writing skills. To apply, eligible students will need to visit the HBKU Press website and complete an application form as well as submit their writing for evaluation. The last day to apply for the competition is January 18, 2024.



HBKU Press will select the top three literary submissions within each school level, with the winners awarded a prize of 1,000 Qatari Riyals and an exciting collection of best-selling books.





MENAFN26112023005140011592ID1107485848