(MENAFN- Liker Series) A symphony of lights and culture unfolded in the heart of Delhi as Oxineer and its parent company, Saintley Sonne India Pvt Ltd, jointly took center stage as proud sponsors of the prestigious "Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival." The event, graced by the esteemed presence of Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, showcased a unique blend of corporate philanthropy and community engagement, all under the visionary leadership of CEO Deepak Kumar.



The bustling streets of Chandni Chowk came alive with a fusion of innovation and tradition as Oxineer and Saintley Sonne brought their collective ethos to the forefront. The festival, a celebration of Chandni Chowk's rich heritage, resonated with the commitment of both companies to not only purifying water but also enriching the communities they serve.



At the heart of the sponsorship were the visionary leadership and commitment to societal well-being of CEO Deepak Kumar, the driving force behind Oxineer and Saintley Sonne. In an exclusive interview, Deepak Kumar expressed, "Our aim is not just to provide clean water; it's about nurturing the roots of our society. The Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival perfectly aligns with our values, showcasing the vibrancy of Delhi and fostering a sense of togetherness."



"The event unfolded under the joint banner of Oxineer and Saintley Sonne, with their shared tagline, "Desh Ka Neer," symbolizing the commitment to serving the nation. Amidst the vibrant stalls and cultural performances, both companies showcased their latest innovations in water purification technology, reinforcing their mission to make clean water accessible nationwide.



Adding another layer of brilliance to the festival was Oxineer's sister brand, Sunrix, with its tagline "A Passion To Shine." Sunrix's array of solar products seamlessly complemented the joint sponsorship, emphasizing the collective dedication to harnessing the power of the sun for a brighter and sustainable future.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the chief guest of the evening, commended Oxineer, Saintley Sonne, and CEO Deepak Kumar for their joint commitment to environmental sustainability and community development. In his address, he stated, "It's heartening to see corporations stepping up and contributing not only to the business landscape but also to the social fabric of our city."



As the festival unfolded, the streets were alive with a melange of music, dance, and laughter. The stalls, adorned with traditional crafts and delectable street food, captured the essence of Chandni Chowk's historic charm. Oxineer, Saintley Sonne, and their joint sponsorship added a modern touch, seamlessly blending technology with tradition.



The "Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival," generously sponsored by Oxineer and Saintley Sonne, both under the leadership of CEO Deepak Kumar, stands as a testament to the powerful impact of collaborative corporate responsibility and community celebration. As the lights dimmed on this enchanting night, the memories created and the partnerships forged illuminated a path towards a brighter and more connected future for Delhi and beyond. Their joint commitment, encapsulated in "Desh Ka Neer," continues to flow, not just in the purifying streams of water but in the vibrant currents of community spirit.



MENAFN26112023005698012490ID1107485832