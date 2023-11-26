Jordan, Portugal, Slovenia Call For Delivery Of Sufficient Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Nov 26 (NNN-PETRA) – Foreign ministers from Jordan, Portugal, and Slovenia, yesterday, jointly called for the delivery of sufficient and urgent humanitarian aid, to the besieged Gaza Strip, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The remarks were made during a trilateral meeting, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, to discuss measures to stop the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Palestinian coastal enclave. The meeting was attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, Portuguese Foreign Minister, Joao Cravinho, and Slovenian Foreign Minister, Tanja Fajon.

The ministers called for efforts to put an end to the humanitarian catastrophe and the suffering of Gazans, ensure the protection of civilians, and uphold humanitarian and international laws.

Safadi said, the four-day humanitarian cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on Friday, was“a step in the right direction” and must immediately lead to the cessation of conflict, the delivery of aid to all sectors, including those in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the statement.

The Slovenian minister underlined Jordan's important and strategic role in bringing about security, stability, and peace in the region, saying that, her country shares the concerns of Jordan and the rest of the world about the developments in the West Bank.

While calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the entry of the largest possible amount of humanitarian and relief aid into the enclave, Fajon also reaffirmed her support for a two-state solution as a way to resolve the conflict.

The Portuguese official thanked Jordan for its role in the United Nations to stop the Israel-Hamas conflict.

While rejecting the displacement of Gazans, Cravinho emphasised the need to extend the truce, stressing diplomatic and political solutions as the only ways to resolve the conflict in the region.

The three ministers are scheduled to meet tomorrow, in Barcelona, during the eighth Regional Forum for Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Union for the Mediterranean, which will be co-chaired by Jordan and the European Union. The forum is expected to focus on ways to stop the Israel-Hamas conflict and discuss its serious consequences.– NNN-PETRA