Pleistocene Park Spotlights Permafrost and De-Extinction Awareness at COP28 2023

(MENAFN- Hivemind Creative Marketing) Pleistocene Park takes centre stage in the Green Zone at COP28, highlighting the global implications of permafrost thaw and the exciting possibilities of de-extinction. Addressing the global climate issues surrounding thawing permafrost, Pleistocene Park, under the guidance of Nikita Zimov, emphasises the need for awareness and action. "As permafrost degrades, it endangers the global climate system. Pleistocene Park showcases the importance of understanding and mitigating this threat," states Zimov.



Since its establishment in 1996 by Sergey Zimov and now led by Nikita Zimov, the Park has evolved into a haven for diverse herbivores, each playing a vital role in environmental management. With plans for expansion and an increased animal population, the Park aims to make a significant impact on the global climate. The Park's rewilding efforts showcase a nature-based solution to climate change, restoring ancient ecosystems to protect permafrost, promote carbon sequestration, and reduce solar energy absorption.



Home to a variety of species like Bactrian camels, musk oxen, and bison, Pleistocene Park is a living example of effective ecosystem management, showcasing how fauna can actively contribute to climate mitigation. Pleistocene Park's ambitious de-extinction programme, centred on the woolly mammoth, epitomises a pioneering approach to biodiversity restoration. Nikita Zimov elaborates, "Our de-extinction efforts aim to reintroduce key species, thereby revitalising essential ecological processes crucial for our planet. We are eager to share this exciting initiative with audiences in the UAE at COP28."



As the world faces the escalating climate crisis, Pleistocene Park emerges as a symbol of hope and innovation, proving the effectiveness and necessity of combining scientific knowledge with natural processes for a sustainable future. Nikita Zimov concludes, "Our work is a journey towards a future where science and nature coexist in harmony, paving the way for a healthier planet."





