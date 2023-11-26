Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 324,830

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 324,830 troops in Ukraine (+1,070 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and November 26, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,513 tanks (+11 over the past day), 10,279 armored fighting vehicles (+16), 7,874 artillery systems (+23), 907 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 597 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+1), 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 10,288 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+29), 22 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 5,901 unmanned aerial vehicles (+93), 1,113 special equipment units (+1). A total of 1,565 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, on November 25, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched 11 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.