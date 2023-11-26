Twenty-Three Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Hit By Russian Artillery, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 25, Russian invasion troops launched 113 strikes on 23 towns and villages across Zaporizhzhia region.

That's according to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration , who reported the news on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The Russian military launched 113 strikes on 23 towns and villages of Zaporizhzhia region. Ninenty-nine artillery rounds hit the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Levadne, Poltavka, Luhivske, Preobrazhenka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Pyatykhatky, Plavni, and other front-line settlements," the report says.

Russian military death toll in Ukraine rises to about 324,830

It is noted that the enemy deployed attack UAVs at Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodarivka, Robotyne, and Mali Shcherbaky.

Five rocket salvos targeted Novodarivka and Temyrivka.

The local administration received three reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. No civilian casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 24, the invaders launched 118 strikes on 22 towns and villages across Zaporizhzhia region.