Kazakhistan Presents Its Transit, Transportation Potential In China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. A presentation
of transit and transport potential of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization (SCO) countries was held in China's major port city of
Qingdao in the international exhibition center "Pearl of the
Shanghai Cooperation Organization", Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry
press service said, Trend reports.
According to the information, more than 200 participants,
including representatives of diplomatic missions of member states,
SCO observers and dialog partners, took part in the event.
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the
SCO Secretariat Nurlan Akkoshkarov presented the main projects on
the development of transit and transportation potential of
Kazakhstan, including the construction of second tracks on the
section "Dostyk-Moyinty" and other initiatives. SCO Secretary
General Zhang Ming in his video message emphasized the importance
of expanding trade and economic cooperation among SCO member
states.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is a permanent
intergovernmental international organization established on June
15, 2001 in Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia,
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
In 2002, the Charter of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
was signed at the meeting of the Council of Heads of States in St.
Petersburg, which entered into force on September 19, 2003. It is a
statute that stipulates the goals, principles, structure and major
areas of activities of the organization.
MENAFN26112023000187011040ID1107485815
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.