Uber commits to 25% of kilometres travelled on its platform in Dubai to be emission-free by 2026

(MENAFN- Atteline) ● Dubai is leading in electrification across the region and could soon become one of the top cities for EVs globally.

● The commitment emphasizes the pivotal role the region plays in the company's global vision to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040.



Dubai, UAE - 23 November 2023: Today, Uber reiterated its commitment to the region and a greener future, by announcing a pledge to make 25% of kilometers traveled on its platform in Dubai emission-free by 2026. This ambitious goal highlights the company's commitment to supporting sustainable mobility in the UAE and across the region and aligns with its overall global vision to become a fully zero-emission platform by 2040. During the announcement event, the company also unveiled that Dubai is leading the electrification charge across MENA and could soon become one of Uber’s top cities for Electrical Vehicles (EVs) globally as 10% of trips in the emirate are already taking place in an EV.



At the heart of Uber's long-envisioned greener future with less reliance on personal car ownership, is continuous innovation that makes sustainability effortless for both drivers and riders using the platform. In line with this vision, Uber also plans to launch its new "Rider Emission Savings" feature in 2024. The new feature, which will be located on the Account page, will show riders the emissions they've avoided by choosing an Uber Green option instead of UberX. It will also show them how they compare with other riders, highlighting how each saving makes a difference as part of a larger effort by riders across the world.



Commenting on the announcement, Pia El Hachem, General Manager for Uber UAE and Levant, said: We are thrilled to be part of the UAE's sustainability journey, and this pledge paves the way for us to further expand our efforts across the region. The UAE is one of our fastest-growing markets globally when it comes to EV transition, where we have made great strides that turned our ambitions into reality, with several products and initiatives already launched and more that we aim to introduce in the future".



"As part of our ongoing efforts, we have adjusted the pricing of our Uber Green option in the UAE; lowering fares to match our most affordable option; UberX. Through this change, we aim to encourage riders using the platform to opt for more sustainable options and contribute towards lower emissions.



We are also continuously enhancing the Uber Green option as part of the Uber for Business offering, and are working closely with key partners and establishments to encourage their employees to opt for this more sustainable option and do their part. This is just the start, and we are confident that we will maintain this momentum to make a lasting and positive impact in the UAE, and across the region for generations to come."



This announcement comes as part of the company's commitment towards a more sustainable future in the region, and its mission to reimagine the way the world moves for the better by innovating on sustainability for years to come.



