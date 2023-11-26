Indonesian hospital in Gaza totally clears wards, corridors

(MENAFN) Another hospital in the decreasing number of healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip has cleared its wards and corridors. The Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza declared on Saturday that it has been fully evacuated.



Ashraf Al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry, made this announcement, stating that the remaining injured individuals are also in the process of being evacuated from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in Gaza.



“The medical aid that entered the Gaza Strip is insufficient and is much less than what was entering previously,” Qudra reported to a Turkish news agency, adding that the drop of aid Israel has allowed in following finishing an inclusive siege is still much less than what the more than 2 million Gazans require.



He cautioned that "the health situation in the Gaza Strip is very bad, extremely disastrous.”



“There are no health facilities,” Qudra stated, stressing that “only three hospitals are operating with very limited capabilities in the northern Gaza Strip, where about 900,000 people live.”



Israel started persistent air and ground raids on the Gaza Strip – involving schools, hospitals, as well as mosques and churches – after a cross-border strike by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



The Palestinian fatality rate from Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 14,854, the administration’s news office in the blockaded enclave stated on Thursday.

