Arise Shipping and Logistics wins Bulk Logistics Excellence Award at the IBJ Awards

(MENAFN- RTG Communications) London, November 21, 2023



Arise Shipping and Logistics has won the Bulk Logistics Excellence category in the premier bulk shipping event, the IBJ Awards.



At a glittering ceremony at the Honourable Artillery Club in London, Capt. Pappu Sastry, CEO of Arise Shipping and Logistics collected the award in front of more than 500 senior shipping executives from around the world.



“It is a tremendous honour to win the award, I would like to thank the judges for choosing Arise Shipping and Logistics. It means a lot to us as a relatively young company and we see this as an endorsement of the progress we are making in African shipping,” said Capt. Sastry.



The IBJ Awards recognise achievements by individuals and organisations and uniquely provide companies with an opportunity to put themselves in the spotlight or to nominate an organisation that they believe is doing a fantastic job.

The venue for the awards was very special, set within the secure grounds of the Honourable Artillery Company, established by Royal Charter in 1537, and against the stunning backdrop of the historic Armoury House and buildings, the venue is one of the most in-demand spaces in London.



The host for the evening was iconic UK comedian, actor, writer, impressionist and presenter Hugh Dennis. He appeared as Team Captain in every episode of the long-running satirical panel show ‘Mock the Week’ and comedy TV series ‘Outnumbered’.



About Arise Shipping and Logistics



Arise Shipping and Logistics plays a key role as an extension of the various industrial developments and infrastructure projects being undertaken by Arise Integrated Industrial platforms. As the manufacturing base grows across Africa, there will be an exponential increase in demand for a blue-water fleet of ships to deliver commodities to international markets.



Traditionally shipping in Africa is controlled by companies operating out of Europe and Asia. African shippers and buyers have paid higher freight rates than their counterparts in other parts of the world.



The higher freight rates also mean that African products are priced higher than goods produced in other high-volume regions, particularly Asia. Similarly, the commodities coming into Africa are priced much higher than in markets in other parts of the world.

Arise Shipping and Logistics is committed to delivering a competitive advantage through logistics and ocean freight rates to African shippers, buyers and investors by providing the international link in the Arise transportation network connecting the dynamic African regions to global markets.



Building a local maritime community



Arise is committed to training local seafarers in the African region and creating new job opportunities both at sea and on land to support a growing fleet of vessels operating in and out of Africa.



Plans include supporting mining logistics, developing inter-Africa distribution hubs for specific commodities, and creating an ecosystem for African regions to succeed in their businesses that are aligned with Arise Industrial Platforms. ASL will also look into building a workforce based in Africa including developing training centres for seafarers to provide job opportunities for those who want to work at sea





MENAFN26112023007004015075ID1107485795