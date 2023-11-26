USD Stabilizes At KD 0.308, Euro Up To KD 0.337

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of US Dollar stabilized against the Kuwaiti Dinar at KD 0.308, while the exchange rate of Euro went up by 0.33 percent to KD 0.337 compared to rates last Thursday, said the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on Sunday.

The CBK indicated in its daily bulletin that the Pound Sterling went up by 0.80 percent to KD 0.388, while Swiss Franc stabilized by KD 0.349 as well as the Japanese Yen at KD 0.002. (end)

ht













MENAFN26112023000071011013ID1107485793