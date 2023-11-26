China replies to WHO concerns regarding mystery kid sickness

(MENAFN) Chinese health authorities have responded to the World Health Organization's (WHO) apprehensions about a notable increase in childhood respiratory illnesses, allaying fears by attributing the outbreak to common pathogens. The surge in cases is likely linked to the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, according to officials from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response to a WHO inquiry, Chinese authorities provided data on recent cases of pneumonia and respiratory ailments in children, asserting that no unusual or novel pathogens have been detected.



The WHO released a statement, noting that the provided data confirmed a rise in hospital admissions for children with mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial infection, along with adenovirus, influenza, and other common pathogens. While some of these increases occurred earlier in the season than historically observed, the WHO emphasized that such patterns were not unexpected post-COVID-19 restrictions and have been similarly experienced in other countries.



Contrary to media reports suggesting overwhelmed medical facilities in northern China, Chinese officials informed the WHO that the rise in patient traffic has not exceeded hospital capacities. Beijing authorities underscored that expanded surveillance of respiratory ailments, including mycoplasma pneumoniae, contributed to the increased reporting of cases since mid-October.



The initial reports of a respiratory illness outbreak among children in China had sparked concerns of a potential mystery illness or emerging pandemic. Drawing parallels to past instances such as COVID-19 and SARS, both initially identified as unusual types of pneumonia, heightened global anxieties. The clarification from Chinese health officials aims to provide reassurance amid heightened vigilance and underscores the importance of monitoring and addressing respiratory ailments in the post-pandemic landscape.





