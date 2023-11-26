Jordan-US Trade Balance Records Surplus Of Jd558m In 9 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Jordan has marked a trade surplus with the United States, amounting to JD558 million from the beginning of 2023 until the end of September, as revealed by official statistical data.The official statistical data also indicated that the bilateral trade between Jordan and the United States reached JD2.4 billion by the end of September this year, compared to JD2.3 billion during the corresponding period last year.However, a slight decline of 2.2% was observed in the value of Jordanian exports to the American market by the end of September this year, totaling approximately JD1.480 billion compared to JD1.513 billion during the same period last year.Conversely, the value of Jordan's imports from the United States showed a significant increase of 16.3% by the end of September this year, reaching around JD922 million, as opposed to approximately JD793 million dinars during the same period last year.Detailed statistical analysis revealed that Jordan's exports to the American market predominantly encompass clothing and accessories, jewelry, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, IT services, as well as food and live animal products, alongside engineering industries.On the other side of the trade spectrum, Jordan's imports from the United States encompass a wide array of products, including metal goods, transportation equipment, machinery, electrical devices, grains, chemical products, medical devices, food industry items, wood pulp, animal products, furniture, iron goods, used clothing, vegetable oils, wood, and related products.