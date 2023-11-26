Man wielding knife stabs four people in Dublin

(MENAFN) In a horrifying incident that unfolded at an Irish-language school in the heart of Dublin on Thursday, a man wielding a knife attacked four individuals, including three children under the age of six. The assailant, described as an adult male in his 50s, was apprehended by members of the public at the scene and subsequently arrested by Irish police. The victims, an adult woman, a five-year-old girl with serious injuries, and two other children, a five-year-old boy, and a six-year-old girl with less severe wounds, were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention.



The attack has left the city in shock, and tensions escalated as rumors circulated about the alleged perpetrator being a foreign national. While official details about the man and his motives remain scarce, right-wing news outlet Gript identified him as an Algerian national, citing police sources. This revelation intensified public sentiment, leading to angry protests on the streets near the school.



As the news of the attacker's nationality spread on social media, protesters gathered near the scene, expressing their outrage. Unfortunately, the demonstration turned violent, with clashes erupting between riot police and hooded protesters. Reports indicate that at least one police vehicle was set on fire, and multiple officers were assaulted during the unrest.



In response to the chaos, Police Commissioner Drew Harris condemned the actions of the rioters, labeling them as "a complete lunatic hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology." The incident has not only sparked concerns about the safety of schools but has also exposed underlying tensions within the community, particularly regarding issues of nationality and immigration.



The aftermath of this tragic event raises questions about the potential factors that led to the attack, the security measures in place at educational institutions, and the broader societal implications. Authorities are now faced with the challenging task of both ensuring justice for the victims and maintaining order amid heightened tensions in the city.







MENAFN26112023000045015687ID1107485773