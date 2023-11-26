Palestine describes Wilders’ remarks around displacing Palestinians to Jordan ‘racist’

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Palestine expressed strong disapproval of the "racist" remarks made by Dutch extremist leader Geert Wilders. The leader of the Islamophobic political party, which appears to be in a position to shape the next Netherlands government, advocated for the relocation of Palestinians to Jordan.



“The Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the racist inflammatory statements by Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders, in which he denied the rights of the Palestinian people, especially their right to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and called for their displacement to Jordan,” an official Palestinian media outlet cited a declaration made by the Foreign Ministry located in Ramallah, the West Bank, as declaring.



The ministry described Wilders’ declarations “a call to escalate the aggression against our people, and a blatant interference in their affairs and fate.”



The ministry emphasized that "the Palestinian people have demonstrated the depth of their steadfastness in their homeland.”



The ministry asked the Dutch administration to “condemn and reject” these declarations, “in line with international law and international legitimacy.”



Distinctly, Jordan on Saturday denounced the “racist position” taken by Wilders rejecting Palestinians’ right to freedom as well.



“Today, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi held a telephone call with his Dutch counterpart, Hanke Bruins Slot, during which he confirmed Jordan’s condemnation and rejection of the racist positions announced by extremist MP Geert Wilders, in which he denied the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to their freedom and their state,” stated a declaration made by Jordanian Foreign Ministry.

