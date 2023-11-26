Israeli military to continue attacks on Gaza immediately after pause finishes

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Israel's military head declared that Israeli forces are going to continue raids on the Gaza Strip right after the brief humanitarian pause with Hamas finishes.



"We will immediately return to maneuver in Gaza, eradicate Hamas and exert significant pressure to release most of the hostages held in Gaza," the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation cited Head of the Military Herzi Halevi as stating.



"We completed Friday the procedures for the return of the first batch of women and children hostages held by Hamas. Today (Saturday), and after a few hours, I hope the second batch will arrive," he continued.



On the first day of the four-day humanitarian pause, Israel and Hamas exchanged 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli jails.



As part of the agreement, hostages and prisoners will be released in batches over the course of four days.



The conflict began when Israel initiated a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.



Health authorities in the enclave report that at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, have been killed since then.

