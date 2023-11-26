UK’s King Charles covertly benefits from assets of dead citizens

(MENAFN) According to a British newspaper, King Charles of Britain has allegedly been covertly benefiting from the assets of deceased citizens.



"The Duchy of Lancaster, a controversial land and property estate that generates huge profits for King Charles III, has collected tens of millions of pounds in recent years," the news outlet declared in its reports on Thursday.



The newspaper clarified that the duchy gathered assets referred to as "bona vacantia," which were the possessions of individuals who passed away without a will or identifiable heirs.



In the past decade, profits from these assets amounted to over £60 million (USD 75.6 million), as reported by the media outlet.



"The duchy essentially inherits bona vacantia funds from people whose last known address was in a territory that in the middle ages was known as Lancashire county palatine and ruled by a duke," the story argued.



As per the same source, King Charles received £26 million this year, marking his initial annual payout since inheriting the estate from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last year.



Since the demise of the widely revered Queen Elizabeth last year at the age of 96, with Charles as her successor, the royal family institution has faced increasing scrutiny and criticism for utilizing public funds to support unelected leaders, seen by some as an outdated practice.

