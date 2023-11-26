PRCS declares sending of 61 aid trucks to northern Gaza

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported the dispatch of 61 aid trucks carrying food to the northern regions of the Gaza Strip. This marks the most substantial aid effort since the commencement of the conflict on October 7.



PRCS media head Raed al-Nems informed a Turkish news agency that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), the World Health Organization, and volunteers from the Palestinian aid organization are going to be involved in the distribution of the aid.



Additionally, approximately 200 trucks transporting fuel and cooking gas crossed into the Gaza Strip on Saturday through the Rafah border crossing.



As part of a humanitarian pause, Israel and Hamas exchanged 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli jails on Friday. The release of hostages will occur in stages over the four-day period, as outlined in the agreement.



Since October 7, Israel has conducted a significant military campaign against the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas. The conflict has resulted in the reported deaths of at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

