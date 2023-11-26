Hamas hands over 13 Israeli hostages to Red Cross in prisoner swap deal with Israel

(MENAFN) At midnight on Saturday, the armed wing of the Hamas group handed over 13 Israeli captives held in Gaza to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as part of a prisoner swap deal with Israel.



"In the frame of the humanitarian pause, the Al-Qassam Brigades handed over 13 Israelis to the Red Cross," Al-Qassam Brigades stated in a declaration.



Four foreigners were released and handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) as well.



Concurrently, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al-Ansari, confirmed that 13 Israelis and four foreigners were transferred to the Red Cross.



According to an Israeli public broadcaster citing the ICRC, the second group of Israeli captives is en route to the Rafah border crossing.



The Palestinian side is anticipating the release of 39 Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails, constituting part of the prisoner swap agreement.



The exchange between Israel and Hamas involved the release of 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli prisons on the first day of the four-day humanitarian pause.



The subsequent batches of prisoners are scheduled to be released in stages over the course of four days, as per the terms of the agreement.

MENAFN26112023000045015839ID1107485761