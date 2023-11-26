Melissa Barrera gains support after being dismissed for pro-Palestinian social media posts

(MENAFN) Actress Melissa Barrera received extensive support after she was dismissed from the Scream sequel due to her pro-Palestinian social media posts.



Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament from Ireland, expressed support for Barrera on X with a post stating: “Actress Melissa Barrera is fired from the next Scream film sequel for daring to speak for the persecuted #Palestinians.”



Film critic Zoe Rose Bryant was among those who expressed support for Barrera, sharing her thoughts on social media: “Melissa Barrera will not be silenced and neither will we,” as she shared a Palestinian flag emoji.



Additionally, Grace Van Dien, a star from the US television series Stranger Things, expressed her support for Barrera. “So we're all boycotting spyglass films now, yea?” She initially wrote a post but later decided to delete it.



In the previous month, the 33-year-old actress Barrera shared an open letter, joining Hollywood stars such as Joaquin Phoenix and Cate Blanchett, in urging world leaders to advocate for a cease-fire amid the Israeli offensive on Gaza.



“We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Palestine and Israel,” she said in a post on Instagram.



“Please join us in demanding that Congress, @POTUS, and other world leaders call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost,” she added. “We must end the bombing of Gaza, secure the safe release of all hostages, and demand adequate access for humanitarian aid to reach the people that desperately need it.”



According to the US entertainment magazine Variety, Barrera was removed from the sequel due to her social media posts, which included references to Israel as a "colonized" land and statements asserting Israeli control over the media.



"I too come from a colonized country. Palestine will be free," she posted on Instagram which was considered as "antisemitic."



In the meantime, the production company Spyglass issued a statement regarding Barrera's removal, affirming that its stance on the matter is "unequivocally clear."

MENAFN26112023000045015839ID1107485759