Israeli authorities free 39 Palestinian hostages in 2nd batch of prisoner exchange

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Israeli authorities freed 39 Palestinians, comprising six females and 33 minors, from Israeli prisons in the second phase of a prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group.



Previously, on Saturday, 13 Israelis and four foreigners were released from Gaza in a coordinated effort with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).



As reported by a Palestinian news agency, an ICRC bus transported 34 Palestinian detainees from the Israeli Ofer prison to Al-Bireh in the central West Bank.



The news outlet noted that a large gathering of Palestinians assembled in Al-Bireh municipality square to celebrate the detainees' release.



The remaining five individuals from occupied East Jerusalem were discharged from Al-Masqoubiyeh prison, where their families welcomed their return.



The exchange between Israel and Hamas involved 41 Israelis and foreigners traded for 78 Palestinians from Israeli prisons in two phases carried out within the first two days of a scheduled four-day humanitarian pause.



As per the agreement, the hostages and prisoners will be released in two separate phases over the course of four days.

