Israel’s GDP growth to decline by 1.4 percent in 2023 due to persistent war

(MENAFN) Israel's GDP growth might decrease by 1.4 percent, standing at 2 percent in 2023 because of the continuous aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, head economist at the Israeli Ministry of Finance, Shmuel Abramson, stated in a declaration.



Referring to 2024, the declaration highlighted that “given the high uncertainty regarding the combat in the Gaza Strip, several scenarios have been prepared.”



In the main situation on which the estimates are built, the Israeli economy is expected to increase by 1.6 percent in the next year. The situation supposes that the conflict is going to continue until the initial three months of the next year.



Yet in the "fast recovery scenario," the total increase in 2024 is going to be 2.2 percent, whereas in the "slow recovery scenario," it is going to be 0.2 percent, it stated.



In this year’s forecasts, Abramson declared that ''the damage to financial security and the decline in consumer morale are causing a reduction in private consumption, which is further impacted by a decrease in household income.”

