WHO voices worry around arrest of Gaza doctors in Al-Shifa hospital, its director

(MENAFN) On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that it does not acquire any details around the condition of 4 health care staff left in the Gaza Strip, which involves the manager of the Al-Shifa Hospital.



“Three medical personnel from the Palestine Red Crescent Society and three from the Ministry of Health were detained,” WHO stated in a declaration regarding the imprisonments of medical workers by the Israeli military.



“Two of the six detained health workers have reportedly been released. We do not have information about the well-being of the four remaining health staff, including the director of Al-Shifa hospital,” the declaration mentioned.



The statement emphasized the necessity for the detentions to align with both legal and human rights standards.



The statement conveyed that the mission to evacuate patients from the hospital was deemed "high-risk" owing to the persistent and intense fighting, as well as ongoing shelling in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa hospital.



“It took 20 hours for the team to complete the evacuation, including 6 hours at a checkpoint where the team and patients were screened by the Israeli Defense Force. This was despite an initial agreement to only screen participants at the origination point in Al-Shifa Hospital,” it declared.



After a six-hour postponement at the security checkpoint, the group moved forward because the health status of some patients had already deteriorated. The patients reached their last destination late in the evening, the declaration also mentioned.



WHO expressed worry around 100 patients as well as health care personnel remaining in the Al-Shifa Hospital.

