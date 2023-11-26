Humanitarian pause in Gaza conflict receives worldwide appreciation

(MENAFN) The compromise paving the way for a humanitarian pause in the conflict between Israel and Hamas has received global appreciation, although a coalition of nations led by Turkey insists that what's truly necessary is a lasting and permanent cease-fire.



The anticipated agreement to halt the war is set to come into effect on Friday. The temporary halt to the bloodshed in Gaza, where Israel's actions have resulted in over 14,000 fatalities with 7,000 individuals still unaccounted for, has been met with approval by the international community.



However, significant concerns persist regarding the potential resumption of attacks and the likelihood of further casualties. There's a prevailing worry that the ongoing process might lead to a resurgence in violence, resulting in the loss of thousands more lives.



The United States, a staunch supporter of Israel from the outset, and European nations, which initially displayed unwavering backing, have adjusted their rhetoric due to mounting internal and external public pressure.



Turkey’s Foreign Ministry stated: “The agreement between the parties to declare a four-day humanitarian pause in the conflict in Gaza, where Israeli forces have been attacking for more than six weeks, is a positive development to prevent more bloodshed.”



“We expect full compliance with the agreement, which includes the release of some of the hostages and detainees and the increase in the amount of humanitarian aid allowed to enter Gaza,” it added. “We hope that the humanitarian pause will help permanently end the current conflict as soon as possible and initiate a process towards a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution. We also appreciate Qatar’s efforts to reach this agreement.”

