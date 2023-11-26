BPS Marks 20Th Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School (BPS) marked its 20th anniversary with a jubilant event themed“Resilience and Renaissance: Celebrating our past, embracing our future.”

The festivities was held on the school's premises, spanning two days from November 23 to 24, bringing together students, parents, and faculty for an array of entertainment programmes.

The Vicennium celebration featured a vibrant showcase of talents, including dancing, singing, and captivating musical performances, including renditions of“Aladdin” and“Heroes of Homer.” The musical“Aladdin” was composed of 10 acts, 6 choirs, 15 live songs and 13 dances involving 1,300 students of Grades KG- 1 to V.

The event also served as a platform to honour outstanding students across various subjects, encompassing Humanities, Science, Commerce, CBSE Board, and sports. Top achievers were recognised, with Larissa Tauro leading with an impressive 97.8%, followed closely by Pavithra Shetty, Shirin Bhardwaj, and Kavya Vijai, all achieving 96.40%, and Alen Renny Varughese, 93.60%.

The school's Chairman, Gope Shahani, expressed joy in witnessing dreams cultivated and aspirations taking center stage. He shared:“This has been a home for learning and a pursuit of excellence.”

Reflecting on the institution's journey, Director Lukose Chacko remarked on the transformative impact of the past two decades. He highlighted the various chapters of the school's story, from the initial steps in 2004 to thriving moments on sports fields and lively classrooms.

Director Chacko said it is where knowledge has blossomed through Birla's classrooms, and“each chapter of our story leads to the very foundation of this institution.”

Acting Principal Radhika Rele emphasised Birla's position among Indian schools in Qatar. She stated:“Birla created a niche among Indian schools in Qatar, and it is one of the most sought after schools.”

Rele outlined the school's achievements, including being the first ISO 21001:2018 certified Indian School in Qatar and the accreditation of the Primary II campus in Al Hilal – Qatar National School Accreditation for three years.

“This year we are celebrating 20 years of glorious service, and this event not only commemorates the establishment of this institution but also celebrates the value and vision of our founders. It is a day when we come together as a community and pay tribute to our rich history and look forward for a brighter future.”

Delivering the school's annual report, Rele reiterated the commitment to enlightenment through education. She said:“Our commitment to continue this journey of enlightenment through education is renewed and stronger than ever before.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Leslie Pal, Dean of the College of Public Policy at Hamad bin Khalifa University, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. He said stressed during his speech on the importance of education by citing his personal example and declared that he would like to follow the mission of the school to raise his institution to the high standards which Birla Public School has managed to achieve.

Birla Public School, founded in April 2004 under the Birla Group, has evolved from a modest beginning to a prominent institution with over 6,800 students, offering state-of-the-art facilities and excellence in education. Affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi, the school remains a sought-after educational hub in Qatar. To date, it has three campuses including Abu Hamour where the celebrations took place, and also at Al Hilal and Al Maamoura.