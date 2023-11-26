Erdogan stresses global growth of halal market, exceeding USD5T

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Turkish president highlighted that the market for halal products and services, adhering to Muslim guidelines, has expanded to exceed USD5 trillion globally. This growth is particularly notable in sectors such as food, tourism, cosmetics, and finance.



“Demand for halal-certified products and services is rising because these products are clean and healthy and are preferred by Muslims. Today, the world halal market has reached a total size of more than USD5 trillion, especially in sectors such as food, tourism, cosmetics, and finance,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the remarks in a video address to the 9th World Halal Summit along with 10th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo Fair 2023 in Istanbul.



Emphasizing that this figure continues to increase daily in alignment with evolving needs and expectations, Erdogan highlighted the significance of documentation and standardization. He underscored that these factors are crucial not only to guarantee consumer access to halal-certified products and services but also to facilitate the global circulation of such products and services in international trade.



Moreover, Erdogan noted that ensuring food safety has become strategically important, particularly in the context of the Russian war on Ukraine.



“I believe the Halal Summit, which will host nearly 40,000 guests, including 10,000 foreign visitors, will strengthen the food security of Islamic countries,” he further stated.



In this context, Erdogan emphasized the vital importance of the activities conducted by the Standards and Metrology Institute of Islamic Countries (SMIIC), which commenced its operations in 2010.

